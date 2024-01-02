Qatar's Mediations Culminate In Fruitful Agreements On 4 Important Files In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has asserted itself as a reliable mediator for all parties.

The United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran



The release of 5 citizens of the United States of America who were detained in the prisons of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in exchange for the release of a number of prisoners of the Islamic Republic of Iran held by the United States of America, as part of an agreement between the two countries on the exchange of prisoners, mediated by the State of Qatar.

Ukrainian children



The State of Qatar has succeeded in reunifying a number of Ukrainian children with their families in Ukraine. This acts as an important step towards reunifying the rest of the children affected by the Russian-Ukrainian war with their families.

Hamas and Israel



The joint mediation of the State of Oatar between Hamas and Israel culminated in a humanitarian pause, which led to the release of 109 hostages by Hamas, while the total number of those released by Israel reached 240 prisoners. The pause also allowed the entry of more much-needed relief assistance into Gaza Strip.