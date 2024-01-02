Amir, Somali President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional And Global Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: THe Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with his brother President of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of reinforcing them.
This came during a phone HH the Amir received Tuesday evening from HH the Somali President.
They also discussed, during the call, the most prominent regional and global issues.
