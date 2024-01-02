(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX ) ("AppTech" or the "Company"), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce between business-to-business and business-to-consumer, announces Reno International Airport as the first international airport to adopt its newly acquired FinZeo platform, which manages all financial transactions and payments within the airport's facilities. The Company anticipates additional airports to fully adopt the platform in the coming weeks.

AppTech CEO Luke D'Angelo commented, "This milestone represents the first of an estimated forty domestic and international airports adopting our FinZeo platform to manage its financial activity in 2024. We believe that FinZeo provides optimal efficiency and safety for both the vendor and the consumer. In addition, we believe this onboarding lays the foundation for a profitable 2024."

FinZeo is a unified platform designed to enable ISO/ISVs to fundamentally change the way companies of all sizes manage payments and banking. It drives operational efficiencies and growth while providing the economic convenience that merchants demand. ISO/ISVs can shop from a robust suite of solutions and choose the services they want to include in their customized, white-labeled portals.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs") and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit apptechcorp .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

