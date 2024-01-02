8Wonder And Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam: Elevating Vietnam's Experiential Tourism To Global Heights

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2024 - Through a series of high-profile international events, including the 8Wonder music festival (showcasing headliners Maroon 5 and Charlie Puth) and the Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 golf tournament, Vietnam is spearheading global growth in experiential tourism. These events, seamlessly blending unique journeys of exploration with luxurious resort stays, have established Vinpearl – VinWonders as leading brands in Vietnam, setting the stage for further global experiential tourism growth.





Elevating the growth of experiential tourism in Vietnam



According to Future Market Insights, the global music tourism market is projected to reach 11.3 billion USD in the next decade. Mega concerts featuring international stars are growing in Asia, captivating audiences in popular destinations like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Malaysia. These events attract hundreds of thousands of global spectators, offering a unique blend of music and exploration set in captivating tourist destinations.



2023 marks an important turning point for Vietnam with explosive growth in music tourism, unleashing the country's potential to compete with other entertainment capitals in the region and globally. The 8Wonder music festival, organized by VinWonders – VinFast (VFS), hosted at Vinpearl's resort and entertainment complexes, has contributed to elevating the nation's visibility on the global music stage.



Featuring world-class music talent, the 8Wonder music festival is a magnificent spectacle offering a unique all-in-one experience blending the traditional concert experience with resort-living, entertainment, and exploration. Indeed, 8Wonder has set a high standard with its superior quality and distinctive character, leaving an indelible mark and even surpassing predecessors like Coachella and Tomorrowland. In 2023 alone, 8Wonder brought two global superstars to Vietnam in Charlie Puth and Maroon 5.



The magnetic allure of American music prodigy, Charlie Puth stirred the emotions of thousands gathered in Nha Trang, showcasing his unique performance and exceptional visual effects as a global hitmaker. Meanwhile, 3-time Grammy award winners, Maroon 5 attracted tens of thousands of fans from around the world to converge at the Phu Quoc United Center, with millions more tuning into the live-steam. Throughout the event, 8Wonder dominated as the hottest musical topic, garnering the most attention and engagement on social media and through various media outlets.



In addition to the 8Wonder music festivals, Vinpearl also hosted the first European Tour-affiliated professional golf tournament in Southeast Asia organized at Vinpearl Nha Trang - Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023, further contributing to Vietnam's position on the world tourism map.



Vinpearl: A Global All-in-One Destination



From 8Wonder to Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023, Vinpearl – VinWonders – Vinpearl Golf has strategically and effectively contributed to the promotion of Vietnam globally, solidifying its position as the "largest tourism-resort-entertainment brand in Vietnam." The combined effect of booming tourism and music festivals at 8Wonder is viewed by travel and economic experts as a powerful boost for Vietnamese tourism today. The event not only brought prestige to Vinpearl as a brand, but also attracted attention for the premier quality of the destinations themselves and Vietnam.



Leadership representatives in Phu Quoc were effusive in evaluating the impact on local tourism of the 8Wonder Winter Festival. This unprecedented international event reached new heights with the participation of perennial chart-toppers, Maroon 5, impacting positively not only on the Pearl Island but also on Vietnamese tourism as a whole. According to Agoda, the online booking platform, searches for Phu Quoc increased tenfold during the 8Wonder festival.



Alongside these iconic events, the Vinpearl – VinWonders – Vinpearl Golf ecosystem continues to lead in investing in new products and services, enhancing the tourist experience for visitors. In 2023, VinWonders reached a special milestone with a series of large-scale "continuous festivals" during the summer, featuring 131 activities and events, and nearly 800 shows and minishows. These high-energy, creative events set new records in scale, making it an annual festival with a distinctive offering, establishing VinWonders as a "must-visit" entertainment destination for visitors worldwide.



Vinpearl Resorts & Hotels, located in Vietnam's most beautiful coastal areas, serves as a pioneer for creating and delivering luxury travel experiences. Guests can immerse themselves in private, high-end resort spaces with breathtaking natural surroundings, such as luxurious beach villas, and a series of world-class resort-style accommodation, dining, meeting, and entertainment experiences, all in one place.





Furthermore, Vinpearl Golf, as the leading golf management and operation brand in Vietnam, continues to leave a strong mark with professional golf services and internationally acclaimed courses. Each Vinpearl Golf course in Vietnam offers a blend of natural beauty, harmonizing with the landscape of each destination, creating special challenges for golf enthusiasts. In addition to the four renowned destinations in Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Nam Hoi An, and Hai Phong, Vinpearl Golf also operates Cape Wickham Golf Links (Tasmania, Australia) – frequently ranked the number one golf course in Australia – offering unique golf tours across Vietnam and the world.



After two decades of pioneering, Vinpearl has become synonymous with contributing to the elevation of tourism in Vietnam, managing and developing large-scale communities in premier destinations such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Nam Hoi An and Ha Long with Vinpearl Resorts, VinWonders theme parks, Vinpearl Safari, and Vinpearl Golf. From this position as a pioneer, the "largest tourism-resort-entertainment brand in Vietnam" has successfully created a model for high-end music festival tourism ready for the international stage, leading the way in upscale experiential travel and contributing to uplifting the profile of its destinations while proudly introducing international visitors to the majesty and beauty of Vietnam.





