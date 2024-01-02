Jamie Ralliford Debuts“Choose Happiness Unapologetically With Resilience And Persistence” With Times Square Billboard

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ms's newest project was followed by a book launch event held at Brooklyn Chop House

- Jamie (Ms. Chu) RallifordNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On December 7, 2023, attendees gathered to celebrate the launch of Jamie (Ms. Chu) Ralliford's newest book, Unapologetically Resilience and Persistence. The book is an exceptional piece of literature that promises to be a game-changer for those facing imposter syndrome, self-doubt and struggles to open up. Ms. Chu's unique perspective and personal stories in the book offer readers a fresh outlook on life, providing them with the tools to navigate obstacles and find hope and success.“Grateful to all who made this launch event a resounding success. I hope I've inspired my supporters to follow your heart and don't give up on your dreams” - Jamie (Ms. Chu) Ralliford, Author of 'Choose Happiness Unapologetically with Resilience and Persistence'The book was showcased during a major billboard reveal located in Times Square, the heart of iconic New York City. Ms. Chu's billboard was displayed between 47th Street and 7th Avenue. After the billboard display, guests headed over to an exclusive book launch event at Brooklyn Chop House for cocktails provided by CAMUS Cognac, along with some light bites. The event was hosted by CAMUS US Brand Ambassador Aria F. Wright, who gave valuable words of encouragement regarding the launch of Ms. Chu's book. The night was filled with over 100 guests and filled with lots of excitement. Each guest was able to buy the book at the book launch event in celebration of her book debuting.“Artistic expression is the soul's language, and we at Camus cognac believe in nurturing and celebrating the arts community. Art has the power to inspire, provoke, and unite, and we are committed to supporting and uplifting artists in their creative journey. Through our unwavering dedication, we aim to contribute to the flourishing of the arts, ensuring that the world continues to be enriched by the beauty and depth of artistic expression.” - Aria F. Wright, CAMUS US Brand AmbassadorTo view photos from the book launch event, please click hereTo purchase Choose Happiness Unapologetically: With Resilience and Persistence, purchase here!ABOUT MS. CHUJamie Ralliford, affectionately known as“Ms. Chu,” is a mother, wife, corporate executive, entrepreneur, international DJ, influencer, and transformational leader passionate about helping others maximize their full potential. Jamie is also the CEO of Bold & Boss Boutique and Bold & Boss Hair, a lifestyle brand curating style, luxury hair extensions, custom wigs, and training for the fabulous woman on the go. A native New Yorker from the borough of Queens, her edgy, city-girl aura is perfectly balanced by her infectious enthusiasm for music, entrepreneurship, fashion, and serving the community at large. Jamie is the go-to person for good fun, great music, inspiration, and style. She considers herself a“chameleon,” all things changing, always grooving, mover and shaker, lover of music, style, fashion, and the LIFE of ANY PARTY!

