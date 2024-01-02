Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Announces Successful Sale Of Buccaneer Apartments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buccaneer Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., a leading commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, is delighted to announce the successful sale of Buccaneer Apartments , a 292,524 square foot, 342 unit apartment complex on 28.73 acres located at 3330 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411. The transaction was facilitated by Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., who represented the seller, Fuso Investment, Inc. The Buyer in this transaction was Buccaneer Redevelopment, LLC. Nueces County shows the appraised value of the property to be $15,000,000.00.Buccaneer Apartments, a well-established and sought-after residential community built in 1950, has long been a staple in the Corpus Christi housing landscape. Nestled at the intersection of Texan Trail and S. Staples Street, the property complex is adjacent to schools (Del Mar College West and Ray High School), shopping (HEB grocery) and medical (Driscoll Children's Hospital and Doctor's Regional Hospital). With its prime location, modern amenities and commitment to resident satisfaction, Buccaneer Apartments attracted significant attention from investors statewide. The buyer, Buccaneer Redevelopment, LLC, recognized the immense potential of Buccaneer Apartments and is poised to contribute to the continued growth and enhancement of this vibrant community.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: ...About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.

