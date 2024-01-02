Transporters Call Off Strike After Assurance From Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Countrywide protests by transporters against the increase in quantum of punishment in hit-and-run cases under the new criminal code ended on Tuesday night after the Centre's assurance that it will have a discussion with them before implementing the provisions.

Representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday. During the meeting Bhalla told them that provisions under the new law has not been notified yet. He also assured them that the ministry will have a discussion with AIMTC before implementing it.

After the assurance that provisions will be discussed before implementation, AIMTC appealed to the drivers to end the strike.

According to AIMTC Chairman Malkit Singh Bal, Section 106 (2) of the new law has a provision of up to 10 years' imprisonment and fine in 'hit-and-run' cases. Transporters and truck drivers have been opposing this provision and they have demanded that it should not be implemented.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Indian Justice Code, Indian Civil Defence Code and Indian Evidence Act and it can be notified before January 26. The Home Ministry says that with this change, a system will be established through which any victim can get justice within 3 years.

