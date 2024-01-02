Vice President Kamala Harris To Address AME Church Women's Retreat In South Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seventh Episcopal District Women's Missionary Society (WMS) of the African Methodist Episcopal Church is honored to host Vice President Kamala D. Harris at their Annual Retreat on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Over 1,000 WMS leaders from across South Carolina will convene to renew their commitment to faith and justice through worship, training sessions, and a keynote address from Vice President Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris to address the African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina

"We anticipate Vice President Harris's presence in South Carolina as she addresses the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church at the onset of this new year," expressed Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr., Presiding Prelate, Seventh Episcopal District. "In a politically charged climate, our commitment to building a beloved community through love in action becomes even more crucial."

Dr. Phyllis N. Green, Episcopal Supervisor, Seventh Episcopal District, emphasized, "The Women's Missionary Society of the Seventh District is dedicated to amplifying our voices for the transformation of communities in South Carolina through education and empowerment. We look forward to Vice President Harris joining our retreat to invigorate us for the journey ahead."

The Women's Missionary Society Annual Retreat will commence on Friday, January 5, with an opening worship service and conclude on Sunday, January 7, with a closing worship service featuring Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE 7th District AME Church