SCALI RASMUSSEN's JASMIN BHANDARI NAMED 2023 INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN AWARD NOMINEE

Scali Rasmussen announced today that Principal Jasmin Bhandari

has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Times

for its annual 'Inspirational Women Awards'. The publisher states that the nominees' "leadership stands out as a beacon to many, standing shoulder to shoulder with successful professionals throughout Southern California. "

"Jasmin's selection for the Inspirational Women Awards is a reflection of her unwavering commitment and proficiency in employment law," said Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "Her recognition is not only a proud moment for Scali Rasmussen but also a validation of the outstanding assistance and counsel she offers our clients."

Bhandari specializes in labor and employment law. She advises clients on compliance with employment laws including complex pay structures, represents businesses in various disputes and defends against wage and hour class actions and PAGA lawsuits.

Bhandari litigates and arbitrates employment disputes including FEHA discrimination, retaliation and harassment claims as well as represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other administrative agencies. She also drafts handbooks and policies, conducts sexual harassment prevention trainings, conducts HR audits, and counsels employers regarding discipline, separation and leave of absence best practices and procedures.

Bhandari earned her Juris Doctor degree from USC Gould School of Law, was a member of the Law Review there and is fluent in multiple languages. She has recently been recognized by Lawdragon as a leader of the next generation and a 'Woman of Influence' by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

In her time off, she enjoys hiking and kayaking with her husband and their two young sons.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali

Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

