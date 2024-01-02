               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy Amir Sends Condolences To Emperor, Prime Minister Of Japan


1/2/2024 2:29:33 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent cables of condolences to HM Emperor Naruhito of Japan and HE Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the victims of the earthquake that struck central Japan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

MENAFN02012024000063011010ID1107677822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search