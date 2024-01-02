Deputy Amir Sends Condolences To Emperor, Prime Minister Of Japan

Doha: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent cables of condolences to HM Emperor Naruhito of Japan and HE Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the victims of the earthquake that struck central Japan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.