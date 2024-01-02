               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Most On-Time Airlines And Airports Of 2023 Unveiled By Cirium


(BUSINESS WIRE )--In an industry synonymous with operational complexity, Cirium, the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, today announces its much-anticipated 2023 On-Time Performance Review that celebrates operating excellence. This year's winners, hailing from every corner of the globe, have not only risen to the occasion but have set new benchmarks in operational performance and punctuality.

Delta Air Lines has been honored with the Cirium Platinum Award for the third year running, a demonstration of its commitment to operational performance and minimizing passenger disruption.

Along with Delta winning the Cirium Platinum Award, the airline also topped the rankings for being the most on-time airline in North America. The coveted position of the most on-time Global airline went to Avianca Airlines, based in Bogota, Columbia. The winners in the other regions are ANA for Asia Pacific, Oman Air for the Middle East and Africa, Copa in Latin America, and Iberia Express in Europe. Safair was the leading low-cost carrier and Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport was the top airport performer globally. More in-depth results are available below and will also appear at .

An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium , remarks, "It's incredible to witness Delta Air Lines winning its third consecutive Platinum Award and topping the North American Category. Other airline and airport winners steered through the year's operational hurdles with exceptional performance. Their relentless pursuit of efficiency and punctuality is commendable as we venture into 2024, a year brimming with promise for the aviation sector."

Now in its 15th year, the Cirium On-Time Performance program continues to meticulously monitor global airline operational performance. Our extensive and unbiased data, derived from over 600 real-time information sources, is essential for industry stakeholders. Our data encompasses airlines, airports, global distribution systems, civil aviation authorities, and more, ensuring a comprehensive and neutral perspective.

Cirium is continuing to lead the way, worldwide, in monitoring aviation on-time performance in the New Year, as the industry adjusts to post-pandemic norms. The company's data and analytics are designed to provide industry stakeholders with a neutral, third-party perspective, based on the widest and deepest pool of information collected and curated from more than 600 sources of real-time flight information.

These include the airlines themselves, airports, global distribution systems, positional data, civil aviation authorities, air navigation service providers, proprietary data partnerships and the internet. Cirium's on-time performance data is backed by a completely independent board of advisors, comprised of industry experts with an unbiased view of the aviation sector. The board's oversight ensures accuracy and proper representation of all the information the company presents.

The results for 2023 for the top 5 performers in all categories include the following:

Global airline leaders were:

Airline

On time ranking

On time arrival

Total flights

Avianca Airlines (AV)

1

85.73%

213,039

Azul Airlines (AD)

2

85.51%

310,972

Qatar Airways (QR)

3

85.11%

183,090

Delta Air Lines (DL)

4

84.72%

1,635,486

Iberia (IB)

5

84.38%

170,750

The top performing global airports of 2023 were:

Airport

On time ranking

On time departure

Total flights

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

1

84.44%

289,817

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD)

2

84.42%

168,426

Kempegowda International Airport (BLR)

3

84.08%

237,461

El Dorado International Airport (BOG)

4

84.01%

292,486

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

5

83.99%

226,705

In North America the leading airlines were:

Airline

On time ranking

On time arrival

Total flights

Delta Air Lines (DL)

1

84.72%

1,635,486

Alaska Airlines (AS)

2

82.25%

404,925

American Airlines (AA)

3

80.61%

1,998,844

United Airlines (UA)

4

80.04%

1,513,432

Southwest Airlines (WN)

5

76.26%

1,459,926

In Europe the leading airlines were:

Airline

On time ranking

On time arrival

Total flights

Iberia Express (I2)

1

84.58%

40,985

Iberia (IB)

2

84.38%

170,750

Austrian Airlines (OS)

3

82.99%

113,587

LOT Polish Airlines (LO)

4

82.83%

96,112

Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY)

5

82.75%

82,791

In Latin America the leading airlines were:

Airline

On time ranking

On time arrival

Total flights

Copa Airlines (CM)

1

89.46%

115,657

Avianca Airlines (AV)

2

85.73%

213,039

Azul Airlines (AD)

3

85.51%

310,972

LATAM Airlines (LA)

4

84.00%

508,721

Caribbean Airlines (BW)

5

81.73%

26,644

In Asia Pacific the leading airlines were:

Airline

On time ranking

On time arrival

Total flights

All Nippon Airways (NH)

1

82.75%

302,279

Japan Airlines (JL)

2

82.58%

308,302

Thai AirAsia (FD)

3

82.52%

113,871

IndiGo (6E)

4

82.12%

678,446

Air New Zealand (NZ)

5

79.68%

175,876

In the Middle East and Africa the leading airlines were :

Airline

On time ranking

On time arrival

Total flights

Oman Air (WY)

1

92.53%

45,908

Safair (FA)

2

92.36%

55,444

Royal Air Jordanian (RJ)

3

87.51%

32,706

Qatar Airways (QR)

4

85.11%

183,090

Etihad Airways (EY)

5

82.90%

65,376

The leading low-cost carriers were:

Airline

On time ranking

On time arrival

Total flights

Safair (FA)

1

92.36%

55,444

Azul Airlines (AD)

2

85.51%

310,972

Hong Kong Express (UO)

3

85.23%

23,761

Jetstar Japan (GK)

4

84.60%

33,932

Iberia Express (I2)

5

83.58%

40,985

The full 2023 On-Time Performance Review is available for download at

About Cirium

Cirium is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. Through powerful data and analytics, coupled with decades of industry experience, Cirium is enabling airlines, airports, travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, and financial institutions, amongst others, to make intelligent and informed decisions that improve operations, grow revenues, and enhance customer experiences.

Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium updates on LinkedIn or visit .

