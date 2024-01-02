Svante Appoints Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- Svante Technologies Inc. (Svante), a leading carbon capture and removal solutions provider announced today that it has appointed Justine Fisher as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company has been rapidly scaling since it closed US$318 million in its Series E fundraising round in December 2022, nearly doubling its employee headcount, and appointing a new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

“As we continue to expand our operations globally, we want to ensure that all elements of our business are ready and able to support our rapid scaling, especially those that impact our financial reporting and successful business relationships with existing investors and future funding sources,” said Claude Letourneau, Svante's President and CEO.“I'm pleased to welcome Justine to the C-suite team at Svante and announce that Karen Miller, VP of Finance and Internal Controls, Kent Alekson, VP of Corporate Development, and Tyler Cheyne, VP of People and Culture, will be reporting directly to the new CFO.”

“Carbon management is a critical pillar of the green industrial transition that will help us slow the pace of climate change. I am honoured to be a part of the Svante carbon capture solution,” said Ms. Fisher.“It is impressive to see a company scale as quickly as Svante has over the past couple of years and I look forward to working with Claude and the team to unlock the company's next phase of growth as we commercialize around the world.”

Justine brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, capital raising, balance sheet management, and investor communications in the commodities and industrial sectors. She will be responsible for overseeing the company's strategic planning, budgeting, forecasting, performance reporting, accounting, treasury, tax, and financial reporting functions, as well as Svante's People and Culture group. She will serve as the steward of Svante's financial matters with external stakeholders, including capital markets, institutional investors, lenders, regulators, and auditors. This includes ensuring the adoption and implementation of new digital business technologies to create a connected finance organization that can produce real-time insights to inform key business decisions and drive enterprise value. Justine will lead efforts to ensure our workforce is skilled and motivated to drive towards Svante's corporate objectives and purpose.

Since its founding in 2007, Svante has grown to employ nearly 300 professionals and has become a global leader in the carbon capture and removal industry. The company makes solid sorbent-based filters and machines that trap CO2, a noxious greenhouse gas, from heavy, hard-to-abate industrial facilities. The company's filters can also be used for removing CO2 from the atmosphere in direct air capture (DAC) applications.

