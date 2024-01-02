(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Abu Dhabi – The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced the successful completion of the first atmospheric research expedition in the Arabian Gulf , according to a report released by the official news agency of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates News Agency (WAM ) this Tuesday (26). The expedition was carried out on a state-of-the-art marine research vessel, Jaywun (pictured above).

The trip, which had the main focus of measuring air quality , carried out a comprehensive examination of the transportation and transformation of hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides. The expedition aimed to assess how pollution from the Arabian Gulf is transported to other regions and its impact on the UAE's ozone.

The expedition was carried out in collaboration between the EAD, the Climate and Atmosphere Research Center (CARE-C) of the Cyprus Institute, and Germany's Max Planck Institute for Chemistry. The research also received contributions and assistance from other research institutions in Germany, France, and Saudi Arabia.

The executive director of EAD's Environmental Quality Sector, Faisal Hammadi, said the research results will be available in 2024, will enhance the understanding of ozone formation in the region, and will improve atmospheric models. The data will be combined with Abu Dhabi's atmospheric and air quality monitoring network.

“By unraveling the dynamics of ozone formation and its connections to regional sources in this largely understudied area, policymakers will have a better foundation for implementing effective measures to control and regulate emissions, thereby addressing ozone-related concerns,” he said. The research could also guide new policies in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

Press release

The post UAE completes Arabian Gulf atmospheric research expedition appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .