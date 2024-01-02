Vesica Health To Present At The Seed Showcase, Part Of Biotech Showcase, The Investor Conference For Innovators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Biotech Showcase coincides with the 42nd Annual J.P.

Morgan Healthcare

Conference in San Francisco January 8-11, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VESICA HEALTH, INC., a multi-omics, liquid biopsy company transforming the management of hematuria patients and improving the early detection of bladder cancer, today announced that it has been selected to participate in the Seed Showcase, part of the 2024 Biotech ShowcaseTM.

"We are delighted to share that Vesica Health was chosen to present in the Seed Showcase for investors at the annual Biotech Showcase in San Francisco," reported Christopher Thibodeau, CEO of Vesica Health.

"We are eager to update investors on our progress and share insights on our commercialization strategy for AssureMDx, our noninvasive, clinically validated epigenetic solution that will transform the future of patient care and enhance the early detection of bladder cancer. – We cordially invite you to join us and learn more."

Presentation Details

Date:

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Time:

2:50 PM

Track:

Franciscan D (Ballroom Level)

Conference Location

Biotech Showcase - Seed Showcase 2024

Hilton San Francisco - Union Square

333 O'Farrell Street, Ballroom Level

San Francisco, CA 94102

TEL: +1 415 771 1400

"We are delighted that Vesica Health will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at the Seed Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Seed Showcase is a prime opportunity for today's cutting-edge entrepreneurs and motivated investors to come together to discover the potential of technologies that will drive the future of the life sciences industry."

The Seed Showcase, as part of Biotech Showcase, is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group and is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters broad geographical investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

Registered attendees can attend Vesica Health's live presentation during the in-person event where CEO Christopher Thibodeau will share the company's investor presentation at the Seed Showcase.

About Seed ShowcaseTM

The Seed Showcase is part of Biotech Showcase, which is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 16th year, Biotech Showcase is a well-established, highly respected conference featuring multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

About AssureMDxTM

Vesica Health's patented, noninvasive, urine-based AssureMDx test helps physicians accurately triage hematuria patients, distinguishing those at increased risk for bladder cancer, who may benefit from immediate referral to urology and clinical evaluation, from those at very low risk for bladder cancer, who may safely avoid invasive procedures and secondary cancer risk from harmful CT scans. AssureMDx biomarkers and technology have been extensively reported in 20 peer-reviewed and published studies on over 5,878 patients, including three sequential, prospective clinical validation studies, delivering robust clinical performance with a 0.96 AUC (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve), 96% Sensitivity, and 99% Negative Predictive Value (NPV) for the detection of bladder cancer in hematuria patients. AssureMDx also provides urologists with a noninvasive method to monitor bladder cancer patients at increased risk of recurrence after initial treatment, thereby improving patient management and outcomes.

About Vesica Health, Inc.

Vesica Health's mission is to transform the management of hematuria patients and improve the early detection of bladder cancer. Each year it is estimated that upwards of 17M (1-in-5) adults will present with hematuria, the primary symptom of bladder cancer, yet despite guideline recommendations only ~12% of patients are referred to urology for clinical evaluation. As a consequence, ~20% of bladder cancers are missed each year, leading to later-stage disease at diagnosis and higher mortality. Vesica has translated 20 years of advanced multi-omics research in bladder cancer into a well-validated, commercial-ready precision diagnostic test to improve the evaluation of hematuria, early detection of disease, and recurrence monitoring. For more information, please visit .

This company announcement contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of Vesica Health and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. Vesica Health expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.

This company announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Vesica Health in any jurisdiction. No securities of Vesica Health may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

The Vesica Health wordmarks and logos, including Vesica Health, and AssureMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of Vesica Health, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

