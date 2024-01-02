KAMA HEALTH TO PROVIDE CANADIANS WITH THE LOWEST PRICED ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION AND MENOPAUSE PRESCRIPTION PRODUCTS ONLINE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tammy-Lynn McNabb, RHP - CEO of Kama HealthVANOCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a women-led Canadian sexual wellness organization, Kama Health believes there is room in the market for a company like theirs that offers the most affordable solutions for men and women during their sexual prime (no, not their 20s and 30s - their 40s, 50s and 60s!).Kama's mission is to destigmatize sexual wellness conversations for women and men going through their menopause, andropause and erectile dysfunction (ED) journeys. And this journey shouldn't be impeded by pricing. "We had a customer call to tell us that their erectile dysfunction medicine was over $200 more expensive at a major Canadian Pharmacy versus our price. We believe that medications need to be affordable for all and are committed to doing our part", says Donna Trinidad Breva, O.D. - Director of Operations at Kama Health."Our company focuses on sexual health products and services for those reaching and exceeding 40+. That's the time in our lives when we are most likely to be impacted by multiple issues around our sexual wellness. We want women and men to not be embarrassed around their sexual wellness concerns but rather know that these health issues impact more than 50% of their peers, and there are options to help them discreetly", says Tammy-Lynn McNabb, RHP - CEO at Kama Health.With the belief that erectile dysfunction and menopause products should be affordable for all, Kama Health has launched a campaign to provide their Canadian online customers with the cheapest ED and menopause products available. If a customer finds a lower, regular priced product, Kama Health will meet or beat the pricing and provide additional free services, including free discreet shipping. "In 2024, we will focus our efforts on the best customer service experience and decreasing prices. Every chance we have to be competitively priced, we will, and the biggest winner will always be our customers," McNabb adds.ABOUT KAMA HEALTH - Kama is a female-led organization focused on providing men with affordable options for erectile dysfunction, prostate treatments, and men's overall health as they age. Kama's sister company, MenoFemme , is a group of like-minded professionals doing the same for perimenopausal and menopausal women. The merging of the two brands brings together business professionals, doctors, pharmacists and wellness experts to destigmatize aging with options and services that won't break the bank. It's also a platform of education resources for health professionals to equip them with up-to-date tools to provide better patient and customer care. Kama is a one-stop shop for anything relating to sexuality for those 40+. Knowledge is power, and Kama believes that if you are prepared for what your body will go through as you age, you can mitigate the potential fallout. This merger of the two companies will help bridge the gap between the sexes as they age and normalize conversations around erectile dysfunction, menopause and sex as we age. Kama is led by CEO and partner Tammy-Lynn McNabb, RHP of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV, and a team of MDs, wellness therapists, pharmacists and sexual wellness authorities.

