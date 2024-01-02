(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Statement blue plaid modern fit suit

Aaron Sarfati, the President and CEO of Contempo Suits, offering insights into the latest suit styles that are set to dominate the fashion landscape.

BRIDGEPORT, CT, US, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-evolving world of men's fashion, staying ahead of the curve is crucial. As we step into 2024, Aaron Sarfati, the dynamic President and CEO of Contempo Suits , emerges as a trendsetter, offering insights into the latest suit styles that are set to dominate the fashion landscape. With an eye for innovation and a commitment to sustainability, Sarfati's vision for men's suits in 2024 promises a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and eco-conscious craftsmanship.The Rise of Modern Fit:One of the prominent shifts in men's suiting that Aaron Sarfati anticipates for 2024 is the prevalence of the modern fit. Departing from the traditional loose fit, modern fit suits are tailored to be slightly tighter, providing a contemporary and streamlined appearance. This tailored silhouette reflects the evolving tastes of the modern man, emphasizing both comfort and style. Sarfati recognizes the need for suits that look sharp and allow for ease of movement, making the modern fit an ideal choice for the discerning wearer. Manufacturers have been adding lycra in areas of movement like under the arms and shoulder areas of the jacket.Wide Peak Lapels Take Center Stage:As lapel preferences oscillate with fashion trends, 2024 is all about making a bold statement with wide peak lapels. Aaron Sarfati says "The wide peak lapel adds a touch of sophistication and grandeur to men's suits, creating a powerful and confident aesthetic. It has an Italian inspired look that really makes the look of the suit. This departure from the narrower lapels of the past signals a return to a more assertive and commanding presence in men's fashion."Plaid: The Reigning Pattern:In the realm of patterned fabrics, plaid emerges as the undisputed champion for 2024. Aaron Sarfati notes that"plaid, with its timeless appeal and versatile nature, has become the go-to pattern for contemporary suits. Whether it's a subtle windowpane check or a bolder tartan design, plaid injects character and flair into men's suits, offering a refreshing departure from solid colors." Suit brands like Stacy Adams, Statement, and Tazio have been diving into this style like never before.Sustainability Takes Center Stage:Aaron Sarfati, a champion of responsible fashion, emphasizes the importance of sustainability in the creation of men's suits for 2024. Contempo Suits is at the forefront of this movement, incorporating Eco-friendly practices and materials in the production of their suits. From using recycled fabrics to implementing ethical manufacturing processes, Sarfati's commitment to sustainability reflects a broader industry shift towards more responsible and Eco-conscious fashion choices.Conclusion:As we usher in a new era of men's fashion in 2024, Aaron Sarfati's vision for suit trends showcases a perfect amalgamation of style, comfort, and sustainability. The modern fit, wide peak lapels, and the reign of plaid are poised to redefine the way men dress, offering a fresh take on classic styles. Through Contempo Suits, Sarfati continues to lead the charge toward a more responsible and fashion-forward future, proving that impeccable style and ethical practices can go hand in hand.

