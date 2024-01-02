EQS-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Vita 34 downsizes Management Board until further notice

02.01.2024 / 12:13 CET/CEST

Vita 34 downsizes Management Board until further notice

CFO Dirk Plaga stepped down from the Management Board as of 31 December 2023 Management Board to be temporarily reduced from three to two members Leipzig, 2 January 2024 – Vita 34 AG, the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest in the world, is making changes to its Management Board. Chief Financial Officer Dirk Plaga has resigned from the Management Board of Vita 34 AG as of 31 December 2023 in order to pursue new professional challenges. The resignation from the Management Board is by mutual agreement. Mr. Plaga has headed the finance department since August 2022. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vita 34 AG, Dr. Alexander Granderath, expressly thanks Mr. Plaga for his commitment to the benefit of the company. The entire Supervisory Board wishes Mr. Plaga all the best for his future professional development. "On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank Dirk Plaga for the cooperation over the past one and a half years," explains Jakub Baran, CEO of Vita 34 AG. The Management Board will be reduced to two members until further notice. In the coming months, the company will decide in which constellation the Management Board will work in the future. Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Vita 34 AG

Phone: +49 (0341) 48792 - 0

Mobile: +49 (0174) 9091190

Email: ...



Company profile Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe's first private cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service cryopreservation provider. Due to the expansion of its business model following the merger with PBKM, the company plans to invest in cell and gene therapies and CDMO. The body's own cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapor of liquid nitrogen. Customers from around 50 countries have already ensured the health of their families with more than 930,000 units of stored biological material at Vita 34.



