HomeToGo successfully closes majority acquisition of KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH

HomeToGo successfully closes majority acquisition of KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH Luxembourg, 2 January 2024 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today confirmed the successful closing of the transaction announced on 16 December 2023 to acquire a 51% majority stake in the combined business of KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH. With the largest acquisition in its history measured by transaction value, HomeToGo is successfully continuing its growth strategy by enriching the leading vacation rental marketplace with thematic travel bundles. The acquisition includes the brands Kurz Mal Weg and Kurzurlaub, two leading specialist providers in the DACH market for selling thematic travel bundled with hotel offerings for short trips. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, HomeToGo :“With the majority acquisition of KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH, we seize the unique opportunity to further strengthen our worldwide leading marketplace - both on the demand and supply side. This transaction puts us directly in a leading position in the highly attractive market for thematic travel and hotels for short trips, encompassing a wide range of value-enhancing services such as wellness, sports, dining, gift vouchers and other offers. By adding the complementing supply of Kurz Mal Weg and Kurzurlaub to our marketplace, we strategically supplement our already unparalleled core offering of rentals in rural vacation destinations. On top of that, this deal introduces additional upselling opportunities forshort city breaks and shoulder season offerings. This is a clear fit to our existing portfolio that we strongly expect to attract additional high potential customers and efficiently boost our profitable repeat demand.” More information on HomeToGo's news and capital markets reporting can be found on .

About HomeToGo HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals. With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo's AI-powered marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, HomeToGo offers the world's largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted and intuitive product experience. HomeToGo_PRO, the Company's B2B business segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG”. For more information visit:

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

