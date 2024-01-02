Surat Faces Textile Goods Shortage Amid Highways Protest By Truck Drivers

(MENAFN- KNN India) Surat, Jan 2 (KNN) The supply of textile goods in the city came to a standstill as truck drivers staged protests on highways. Transporters reported that a majority of trucks carrying textile goods did not depart from the city on Monday.

Nehal Budhhadev, Secretary of the Surat Textile Goods Transport Association (STGTA), explained, "We are not allowing the trucks to leave due to the risk of damage to goods. Protests are occurring at multiple locations in different states, and the trucks that usually leave the city daily did not depart today," reported TOI.

Truck drivers are protesting against the proposed stringent punishment under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for hit-and-run cases.

The proposed law suggests a ten-year jail term and a fine of Rs 10 lakhs for truck drivers involved in hit-and-run incidents.

“Drivers are worried over such a stringent law and not ready to take the risk of driving a vehicle," stated a truck driver working with a textile transporter.

An official from the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) remarked, "There will be an impact on trade if textile goods are not supplied from the city. Currently, there are no issues."

At various locations, truck drivers staged protests on National Highway 48 and 53 in South Gujarat, but the police quickly cleared the roads.

A police officer stated, "Police teams explained to the truck drivers that the law is yet to come into force.”

“We have cleared the roads within minutes of attempting to block them," he added.

Police are engaging in discussions with transporters to ensure there is no disruption in traffic.

(KNN Bureau)