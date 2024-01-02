'Sambarpot'- Wins The Times Hospitality Icons Award 2023

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Sambarpot of South Delhi's has been conferred with the prestigious Times Hospitality Icons - 2023 Award for being the Iconic South Indian Restaurant of Delhi NCR.

Launched in 2022, the plush restaurant is garnering warm responses for tantalizing and tranquilizing the palates of the discerning customers who savour authentic South Indian delicacies.



In a city like Delhi, the gateway for multicultural immigrants from different states around, open with obvious flair for diverse multi-flavours and aromas of foods, to try and create a niche in South Indian cuisines is in itself a feat! Sambarpot with its quintessential South Indian lineage continues to draw localites like bumblebees.









In the words of the owner Mr. Subba Rao Sunkara ,“The philosophy of Sambarpot is rooted in authenticity and the celebration of South Indian culinary heritage.” He further asserts,“Great food is always about emotions, memories and feelings. When we eat our favorite food, we feel quite nostalgic. I am lucky enough to experience the fond memories of my grandmother's cooking. She was loved and revered by everyone she interacted with. Her energy was so infectious and what she used to do in the kitchen was pure magic. This restaurant for me is my earnest attempt to keep that feeling alive. I wish to share it with as many people as I can, through the“ Delicious Recipes ”, she used to serve us. I intend to accomplish this by setting up this restaurant to commemorate“ Grandparents' Day ” every day.”





Sambarpot has created a unique niche for itself in South Delhi as the brand is synonymous with traditional richness, cosy ambience, south Indian vibe, hand crafted décor, succulent spread with a dash of novel twist of innovation!

The plush restaurant is not just about food but an authentic South Indian experience. From the fragrances to the flavors, every detail at Sambarpot is a tribute to the rich culinary heritage of the South. The delectable spread with specialities such as Unicorn

Dosa, Pesarattu Upma, Chukkakura Pappu, Bisibele Bhath and Appam are a must try at this restaurant.





To know more about this award winning restaurant, visit .







About Sambarpot

Sambarpot - a South Indian restaurant is dedicated to vie for prominence and service for authentic delicious South Indian cuisine. Their menu features a wide variety of dishes, from classic favourites like dosa and idli to more luscious options like appam & Malabari porotta. The dishes are made with fresh ingredients, cooked to perfection using traditional South Indian techniques. Apart from delicious food, they offer a cozy and tranquillizing ambience.