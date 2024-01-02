Newton School Of Technology Opens First Round Of Admission For B.Tech In Computer Science And Artificial Intelligence For Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Following the tremendous success of the inaugural cohort of the on-campus Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence program, Newton School of Technology, in collaboration with Rishihood University, is now accepting applications for the online entrance exam NSAT (Newton Scholastic Aptitude Test) for the batch of 2024. Beginning December 22,

students from across the country who have secured more than 50% in their Higher Secondary School exams in 2022, 2023 or 2024- from a recognised board can apply for a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence here .





L- Nishant Chandra, Co- founder, Newton School, R- Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-founder, Newton School





The key features of the program include:



The residential UG program at Rishihood University includes a 6-month guaranteed internship with stipend.

1800+ hiring partners, including top MNCs and leading startups, a network of 3000+ alumni working in top companies with a Rs. 5-40 LPA placement package.



Students get a personal MacBook during the program to ensure they have the best resources to excel in their studies.

Up to 100% scholarship based on merit, NSAT Top scorers from early intake round get a chance to avail additional scholarship on the first-year tuition fees

Young Women Scholarship for female candidates for all 4 years

Learn from international faculty from MIT, Duke University and tech leaders from Amazon, Google, and more. Go on international study trips and attend funded conferences in Singapore, and Silicon Valley, to name a few.





Through the early intake round, applicants can avail a bunch of scholarships and increase their chances of admissions. Based on NSAT, Interview scores, JEE, CBSE, KVPY and Olympiads performance, students can avail up to 100% merit-based scholarships for tuition fees. To encourage more students to achieve their academic goals the programme additionally offers higher scholarship on tuition fee for female students across all 4 years. The meticulously curated curriculum of the course is designed to empower individuals to think critically, solve complex problems and thrive in the fast-paced tech first environment ensuring success in the industry. With 2000+ hiring partners, Newton School of Technology (NST) offers students with placement assistance and 6-month industry relevant internships to have practical experience with top-tier companies. Newton School has 3000+ alumni working in top companies with a Rs. 5-40 LPA placement package.





Located in Delhi NCR, the course offers students opportunities for global exposure with funded international study trips and conferences, classes from international faculty from MIT, Duke University and tech leaders from Amazon, Google, and more. NST students have qualified for ICPC (International Collegiate Programming Contest) regionals - world's most sought after student coding competition - under the mentorship of industry experts, just in their first semester, outperforming India's top colleges. The course also offers students the opportunity to pitch their start-up ideas directly to venture capitalists and stand a chance to raise funds with an added advantage of a Rs. 1 cr start-up fund available to the students.





One of the students enrolled in the program Murali Madhav said,“I am excited to be visiting National Technical University, Singapore, and grateful for the opportunity that Newton School of Technology has provided me. The global exposure of interacting with founders and fellow students across the globe has helped me deep dive into the latest technology with inputs and insights from industry experts. The tech integrated programme played a major role in supporting me score the 1st rank in IEEE Haryana, opening a plethora of opportunities in the future.”





Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-founder, Newton School said,“At NST, we're bringing the future of tech education to life. Our eight-semester curriculum is designed to evolve and is constantly updated to integrate the latest in Computer Science and AI. This proactive approach keeps us and our students at the forefront of technological advancements, transforming them into nimble, forward-thinking problem-solvers. With fresh batch of students starting the course we look forward to equipping them with the skills and knowledge to tackle real-world challenges and become future tech leaders.”





In the first and second years, students focus on programming fundamentals, data structures and algorithms, web development, and foundational software engineering. The third-year advances into intricate user research and growth strategy, mathematics for AI, machine learning, and NLP. The final year centers on entrepreneurship- building start-ups, leading teams, and comprehensive understanding of the start-up environment, preparing students as future tech leaders.