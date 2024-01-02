Dreame Introduces A New Range Of Vacuum Cleaners: F9 Pro, U10, And H12 Core Now Available In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Dreame Technology, a rapidly growing technology company and leading manufacturer of home cleaning appliances, announced the launch of a new range of cleaning devices on 2nd January. These products include the F9 Pro cleaning robot, the H12 Core wet and dry vacuum cleaner, and the U10 easy-operated cordless vacuum. With this new range of innovative products, the brand aims to make cleaning more accessible and effective for everyone.





Dreame Tech launches F9 Pro, U10, and H12 Core in India





With its quick and accurate mapping of the house, the intelligent cleaning robot F9 Pro proves to be a perfect solution for hands-free cleaning. With the convenience of easy control through Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, getting your cleaning robot started is a breeze. Plus, the fast charging feature ensures it is always ready for cleaning.





Some of the best features of this F9 pro cleaning robot are:



2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping

Long-lasting 3200 mAh battery

4-level powerful suction Precise navigation and accurate mapping





The F9 Pro is equipped with a robust dual-action brush system that loosens and captures dirt and dust on all surfaces. Its high-efficiency filter traps even the finest allergens, ensuring deep cleaning for a healthier home. As busy professionals, you can come home to a spotless haven every day. Schedule the vacuum to clean while you're at work, and step into a dust-free home.





Availability and Pricing

The F9 Pro robot vacuum cleaner is available on Amazon for just Rs. 24,999 . Dreame has expanded its product range into different categories: the U10 cordless vacuum cleaner and the H12 Core wet and dry vacuum cleaner.





U10 cordless vacuum cleaner is a powerhouse for everyday cleaning. This lightweight cordless vacuum has a 100 AW suction that tackles every corner, and the 40-minute runtime ensures cleaning on a single charge. Its main features include:



100AW of suction power

7x2000mAh battery pack

100,000 RPM high-speed brushless motor Multi-surface brush head with LED lights





H12 Core is a wet & dry vacuum that tackles spills and messes with ease. Its smart sensors with automatic dirt detection adjust the suction for deep cleaning, while the 900ml water tank lets you mop alongside. You can choose Auto mode for hands-free cleaning or Suction mode for targeted power.





Highlights:



Suction power of 200W

6 x 2500 mAh battery pack

Mess detection technology

900ml clean water tank capacity Auto and suction modes for versatile cleaning





Pricing and Availability

The U10 and H12 Core are available now on Amazon at the price of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.





About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology.



Follow us on Facebook , Instagram . For more information, please visit .