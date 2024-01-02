$1,000 Expanded Property Tax And Rent Rebate From Pennsylvania: Applications Start Soon

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Pennsylvania residents will be able to apply for the expanded property tax and rent rebate program from this month. Eligible residents will get up to $1,000 in an expanded property tax and rent rebate from Pennsylvania. The expanded rebate program will not only offer more money to claimants but will offer benefits to more Pennsylvanians.

Expanded property tax and rent rebate from Pennsylvania: what's changed?

In 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro delivered on the promise to offer more relief to older residents by expanding the Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate program. The new law, Act 7 of 2023, signed by Governor Shapiro, delivers the largest targeted tax cut to seniors in nearly two decades.

The expanded property tax and rent rebate from Pennsylvania will offer up to $1,000 to eligible residents, up from $650. Governor Shapiro also changed the income cap for renters and homeowners; it means more Pennsylvanians will qualify for the rebate.

Now, renters and homeowners with an annual income of $45,000 a year or less will qualify for the rebate. Originally, the threshold income limit was $35,000 or less for homeowners and $15,000 or less for renters.

So now, the expanded program will offer property tax or rent rebates to 175,000 more Pennsylvanians, while many of the 430,000 original recipients will see an increase in the rebate amount.

Also, the new law has tied income caps to the cost of living. This means that in the future, recipients won't lose eligibility unfairly.

What has not changed?

Pennsylvania's Department of Revenue will start accepting applications for the expanded property tax and rent rebate from Pennsylvania beginning mid-January. The rebate will apply to all property taxes and rent paid in 2023. The rebate is available only to Pennsylvania residents aged 65 and older, widows or widowers aged 50 and older, or people with disabilities aged 18 and older.

The new law does not change the forms or schedules for filing a rebate application. It implies that applicants will use the same process to apply for the rebate that they are accustomed to.

Also, the key dates are unchanged. In January, the Department of Revenue will start accepting applications on myPATH to allow eligible applicants to claim rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2023.

Also, in January, the DOR will mail the program booklets to applicants who filed a paper rebate application for the prior application year. The DOR will also upload forms and instructions on its website next month.

In April, the DOR will start processing the applications. Also, automated calls will start going out in April, notifying applicants that their applications have been received. The rebate will start going out in July, while the deadline to apply for the rebate is December 31.

Applicants are encouraged to apply using myPATH as it is the“fastest, easiest, and most secure way for eligible applicants to submit” applications, according to the DOR.