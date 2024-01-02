Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) Increases Penetration Within Spain's Residential Solar Energy Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Spain has emerged as a leader within the household solar energy market, with installed household capacity of 5.2 gigawatts as of 2022

Turbo Energy, a Valencia, Spain-based designer, developer, and manufacturer of photovoltaic energy equipment has emerged as a key player within the residential solar market in Spain

The company recent revealed that its GoSolar household solar energy system would be marketed by the energy division of Movistar, Spain's largest telecommunications firm In addition to its presence within the residential market, Turbo Energy has announced ambitions to move into the commercial and industrial solar market going forward

Spain has long been a pioneer within the realm of renewable energy technologies. The country has adopted a twin goal of achieving net zero carbon neutrality by 2050, at which point the nation also anticipates meeting 100 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources. Solar capacity in particular has been at the forefront of the movement; Spain has seen its installed solar capacity more than quadruple over the past five years, ranking as the fifth country worldwide in 2022 in terms of new solar capacity additions. The momentum is expected to continue unabated; the Spanish government had laid out plans to award at least 1.8 gigawatts of solar photovoltaic energy per year until 2026 – an annual increase equivalent to powering nearly 1.6 million homes ( ).

The momentum has been similarly robust in the Spanish solar household consumption market. The installed capacity of household solar energy systems increased by 2.5 gigawatts in 2022, twice the amount registered in the previous year, taking the aggregate household PV capacity in the country to...

