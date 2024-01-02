Biomednewsbreaks Branded Legacy Inc. (BLEG) Announces Retirement Of Additional 442M Common Shares

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Branded Legacy (OTC: BLEG) , further highlighting its commitment to shareholders and future growth, today announced the final retirement of an additional 442 million common shares, bringing the total shares retired to an extraordinary 2.44 billion. The action surpasses the initial commitment and underscores Branded Legacy's unwavering dedication to shareholder value. According to the announcement, the retirements have resulted in management now owning zero common stock, aligning the company's leadership with the best interests of its shareholders.“We are proud to announce the retirement of an additional 442 million common shares, surpassing our initial commitment and reaffirming our dedication to shareholder value,” said CEO David Oswald.“This strategic move reflects our confidence in the company's trajectory and our unwavering commitment to transparency and responsible corporate governance.”

About Branded Legacy Inc.

Branded Legacy is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services. The company's diverse portfolio includes ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions and wellness products, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its customers. Branded Legacy's strategic approach to growth involves identifying and integrating promising businesses and technologies that align with its mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality products and services. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

