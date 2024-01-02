Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Delivers 50 Additional Class 1 EV Cargo Vans To Randy Marion Automotive Group

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced its delivery of 50 additional Class 1 EV cargo vans to Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA” or“Randy Marion”), invoicing RMA for $1,681,750. To date, Mullen has delivered 100 Class 1 cargo vans for a total invoiced amount of $3,363,500 and is on target to deliver a total of 285 Class 1 vehicles by Jan. 8, 2024.“We ended 2023 with an emphasis on delivering Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles and are now ramping up production to meet the commitments we have for the 2024 demands of our current and future customers,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. For more information about the company, visit

