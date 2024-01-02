Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Diversifies Business Portfolio With Proptech Investments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



MTPP engages in traditional property management, real estate development, and investments in AI and blockchain-enabled PropTech businesses

MTPP invested in HQXpress, a blockchain-enabled industrial and warehouse flex space company that services the warehousing, reverse logistics, and liquidation markets

Future plans include the addition of AI-powered technologies to automate and streamline purchasing, sales, and other real estate services Other investments include the acquisition, renovation, and repositioning of waterfront and water-view properties in the Hamptons, New York

Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) is a diversified real estate holding company that builds, acquires, sells, and operates assets through wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, real estate redevelopment, and property technology, or PropTech.

PropTech is a rapidly growing field within real estate that leverages various technologies to optimize how people buy, sell, rent, manage, and research real estate investments. Companies leveraging PropTech aim to improve the property investment experience through applications that integrate...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MTPP are available in the company's newsroom

