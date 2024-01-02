Investornewsbreaks Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Files Reg A

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company, has announced its filing of a Regulation A offering to add up to $10 million for the company's real estate development plans. MTPP's initial projects are planned in the storied Hamptons, beachfront community of Long Island, along with technology driven property management roles in the larger Northeastern U.S. The initial strategy includes exciting new real estate projects professionally managed by On Site Builder Construction Co. Inc., one of the most accomplished custom home builders in the Hamptons. On Site's management team has been in the construction space and has built over 60 custom homes valued well over $500 million in this exclusive market. MTPP has partnered with On Site to facilitate the transition from offering a managed service to offering a turn-key finished home ready to market. The focus for this venture is water-view or waterfront projects that offer significant cash on cash returns. The collaboration between MTPP and On Site allows investors or limited partners to come together and access a market that is rarely available to retail investors.

About Mountain Top Properties Inc.

Mountain Top Properties is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment. Mountain Top Properties was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Liverpool, New York, with offices in Sag Harbor, New York. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MTPP are available in the company's newsroom at

