Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Receives First PO For GSU Through Authorized Partner TS&L

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced its first order from Georgia State University (“GSU”). The order, which was for 13 K1 Blue Light E-Phones, came through Knightscope Authorized Partner Transportation Solutions & Lighting Inc. - Safety and Security Division - National Safety Systems (“NSS/TS&L”).



The order is the first of what Knightscope anticipates will be more than 50 emergency communication devices to be installed by TS&L at the downtown Atlanta GSU campus.“The bright blue lights on Knightscope's K1 emergency phones lead those in need to fixed locations for accessing dependable communications away from buildings, when a cellphone battery dies or there is simply no service available,” said the company in the press release.“They are fully wireless and require no digging or trenching when installed. At the push of a button, a student, guest or teacher may call security for immediate assistance in the event of an emergency.”

TS&L is committed to providing the highest level of quality and service to its customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. The company prides itself in offering best-in-class products through its partnerships with top manufactures. All products, integration, installation, around-the-clock support and 24-hour onsite service provided by the company come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

