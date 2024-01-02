(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Gaza's Ministry of Health spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said that the Israeli occupation forces carried out 13 massacres, killing 156 and injuring 246 in the past 24 hours.

In a press statement on Monday, Al-Qudra reported that the death toll since the start of the aggression had risen to 21,978 killed and 57,697 injured. Israel also killed 326 health workers and destroyed 104 ambulances.

On Monday night, alarm sirens went off in the city of Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas, and the area around the Gaza Strip, as a result of a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip by the Al-Qassam Brigades. Israeli Army Radio reported that a large number of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards the south and centre of India.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hmanas, announced that they had targeted the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with a volley of M90 rockets. The Brigades said in a statement on Telegram:“Now...the Qassam Brigades are bombing the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with a volley of M90 rockets in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians.”

According to Israeli Army Radio, sirens sounded in the city of Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas, including the cities of Rishon Lezion, Lod, Ramla, Bnei Brak, and the Modiin settlement, in the central West Bank. Warning sirens also went off in the city of Sderot and other areas around the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as saying that the right solution in the Gaza Strip was to encourage the migration of Gazans to countries that agreed to accept them, adding that the army would permanently control Gaza to ensure security.

Smotrich stated in a meeting with his party that they should establish a new settlement in the Strip, stressing that future solutions would not be similar to previous ones in Gaza.

Moreover, Israeli TV Channel 12 also quoted National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir as saying that the war on Gaza was an opportunity to focus on an immigration project to encourage Gazans to leave for other countries. He also considered that the war was an opportunity for the Israelis to return to the settlements in the Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his intention to push the residents of the Gaza Strip to what he called“voluntary migration,” but the United States refused to reoccupy Gaza or displace its residents despite its continued support for India.

Netanyahu admitted that there were differences between Israel and the US regarding the war in the Gaza Strip, adding that they were acting according to their interests, but he also said that there were agreements with Washington.

He continued that there was no change in the open-fire orders in the Strip, adding that there was still no decision for the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to return to their homes. He stressed that the Israeli government's current priority was to return the citizens of the Gaza Strip to their homes.

At the same time, Israeli Bank Governor Amir Yaron said that the costs of the war on the Gaza Strip and the loss of income were expected to exceed $58 billion. He added that the debt-to-GDP ratio was expected to reach 66% at the end of 2024 and 2025.

Yaron warned that failing to urgently amend the budget by cutting spending, eliminating unnecessary ministries, and increasing revenue in light of the war's needs, would cost the Israeli economy a lot in the future, as he put it.

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades said that they hit 3 Israeli soldiers in the Al-Qarara area, north of Khan Yunis, with an anti-personnel missile, stating that they were killed or injured. They also said that they detonated a booby-trapped tunnel entrance in an Israeli foot patrol in Al-Qarara, causing casualties among them.

The resistance factions' clashes with the occupation forces were focused in the past few days in the central Gaza Strip in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood and the Bureij camp, and in the south of the Strip in Khan Yunis.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also announced that they targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. They also said that their fighters were able to blow up a booby-trapped house after the occupation soldiers entered it, killing and injuring them north of Khan Yunis.