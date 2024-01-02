Qatar Charity Performs Surgeries On Children With Cleft Lip In Somalia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has conducted an initial 50 surgeries on 150 children with cleft lip and cleft palate in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, as part of“Sinaeat Alibtisamah” (Making a Smile), a QC initiative for the treatment of children with cleft lip.

The surgeries are performed under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the QV with the Somali-Sudanese Specialised Hospital and Kalkaal Hospital.

The surgeries will continue until the end of this month.

Dr Ahmed Adam, adviser to the Somali Minister of Health, stated:“Qatar Charity is always at the forefront in providing humanitarian assistance and such medical campaigns have a tangible impact on the lives of children in Somalia.”

He added that children are an integral part of society and should enjoy their full rights, including the right to healthcare, and that every child should have access to healthcare, including access to preventative and therapeutic services.

Cosmetic specialist Dr Talal Mohamed underscored the“great importance” of the surgeries in the lives of the children, especially as they help improve their appearance and boost self-confidence, as well as assist them in leading a normal life without difficulty in communication or nutrition.

The beneficiaries and parents expressed appreciation for the efforts made by Qatar Charity.

Roble Mohamed, the father of a 45-day-old child, stated that the QC helped restore hope.

Similarly, 16-year-old Yaqoub Ali Jari expressed his gratitude to Qatar Charity, which has changed his life for the better.

