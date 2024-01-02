Predicting Purpose In 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) In the ever-evolving business landscape, the state of purpose has faced significant challenges over the past year, many that have led to troubling ramifications. The politicization of the term“ESG” has caused some companies to scale back their sustainability investments. An increasing number of DEI commitments and positions have also been reduced. And tensions between countries and political groups around the world continue to grow.

And yet, the desperate needs of our planet and society are only intensifying, demanding more urgent action. And so a pressing question arises: How can businesses balance their commitment to purpose amid these challenges?

We invited three purpose leaders to shed light on this crucial issue as we enter 2024. David Casey, Chief Inclusion and Social Impact Officer at Tapestry; Caryl Stern, Chief Impact Officer at LionTree and former Executive Director of the Walton Family Foundation and President & CEO of UNICEF USA; and Andy Pharoah, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Mars, provide key insights into the needs of purpose in 2024 and offer valuable advice on how businesses can continue advancing purposeful impact despite barriers on the horizon.

Listen to this and other episodes of Purpose 360 Podcast here .