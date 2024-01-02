Lenovo Achieves Record-High Workplace Pride Global Benchmark Score, Demonstrating Commitment To LGBTIQ+ Inclusion

(MENAFN- 3BL) Lenovo announced it has received its highest score in the annual Workplace Pride Global Benchmark, a comprehensive assessment of international employers' LGBTIQ+ policies and practices. Lenovo scored 51.55%, marking a Year-on-Year improvement of 7.5%.

Launched in 2014, the Global Benchmark provides participants with concrete and tangible actions to ensure their workplaces are fully inclusive for LGBTIQ+ people. The findings from this year's survey highlight a significant shift in how organizations worldwide perceive societal changes, global uncertainties, and their commitment to fostering diverse, inclusive environments.

Lenovo's outstanding performance encompasses enhancements across all benchmark categories, with the most notable improvements in Policy and Communication (up by 15%), Societal Impact (up by 48%), and Workplace Awareness (up by 11%), for example, launching new Lenovo PRIDE ERG Chapters in Romania and South Africa. These scores reflect Lenovo's dedication to fostering inclusion for its employee populations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Also at the Workplace Pride Impact Awards Gala , Razvan Bran, Senior Manager, Customer Demand, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo EMEA, was awarded the“Volunteer of the Year Impact Award.” The judges recognized him for his exemplary dedication to fostering LGBTIQ+ workplace inclusion, leading workshops, volunteer activities, and advocacy efforts to educate Lenovo employees and the broader community about diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly concerning LGBTIQ+ issues in Romania and across EMEA for Lenovo.

Lenovo is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace for its LGBTIQ+ employees and signed Workplace Pride's Declaration of Amsterdam in 2022. The company also continues to be recognized for its workplace. It has been included in several key indexes, including the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index , and was recognized as a Best Employer for Diversity in the US by Forbes.

You can learn more about Lenovo's efforts to provide an inclusive workplace and innovate for inclusion on Lenovo StoryHub .

Read the full Workplace Pride Global Benchmark 2023 report here .