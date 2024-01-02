Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Will Be 'Shubh' In Ram Rajya: Ram Temple's Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das praised the development work happening in Ayodhya and said both the consecration ceremony and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be \"shubh (propitious).\" While speaking with news agency PTI, Acharya Satyendra Das said not just peace, 'Ram Rajya' is coming to Ayodhya.\"Not just peace, 'Ram Rajya' is coming. Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum,\" he said and added a couplet -- \"Ram Raj baithe trialoka, harshit bhai, gaye sab shoka\".\"Grief, pain, tension, will cease to exist and everyone will be happy,\" the chief priest said Year celebrations in AyodhyaAcharya Das's remarks came ahead of the New Year celebrations at the Ram Temple during which 'Chhapan Bhog' and 'prasad' were offered to Ram Lalla. His aide explained that the 'Chhapan Bhog' is offered to Ram Lalla on special occasions like Holi, Ramnavmi, Basant Panchami, New Year, Independence Day, and Republic Day.\"This New Year is very significant, and it is significant because in this month on January 22, Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum (of the under-construction temple)...and this will be very beneficial for the people of the country,\" Acharya Das said the night of December 31, Ayodhya resonated with the fervent cries of 'Jai Shri Ram' as numerous locals and visitors congregated at the renowned Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat to welcome the New Year. Thousands of devotees celebrated the New Year with a holy dip in the Saryu river while others visited Ramjanmabhoomi temple to have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla.\"A lot of work is to be done in 2024. One is that Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum. And, Lok Sabha elections also will take place in this year, 2024, and all these will be 'shubh' (propitious) and good,\" the chief priest said projects in AyodhyaPrime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than ₹15,000 crore. The projects included the inauguration of the new Ayodhya airport and the redeveloped railway station of the holy city Ram Temple consecration ceremony is coming months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in April-May this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP is looking for a third stint at power and will look to capitalise on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which has been part of their political promises since its inception in 1980.



