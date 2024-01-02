Rajasthan: Building Collapses In Dargah Area Of Ajmer

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A building collapsed in the Dargah area of Ajmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Visuals shared by news agency ANI on social media showed police and other officials at the spot details are awaited in connection with the incident in Faridabad, a house-owner and a mason were killed when a portion of an under-construction building in Ballabhgarh collapsed on Sunday, December 31. A labourer was also seriously injured in the incident at the house in Adarsh colony, located on the Malerna Road READ: Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shashti Nagar: VideoOn December 25, two workers were feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru. Earlier that day, five workers were feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday READ: Building collapses in New York's Bronx; Firefighters scour debris for trappedOn December 23, two children died and as many were injured when a dilapidated building collapsed in a village here Saturday evening, police had said READ: 4 killed as portion of building collapses in Maharashtra's UlhasnagarRecently, a powerful earthquake in Japan killed at least 48 people. Buildings had toppled and roads were wrecked as am earthquake of magnitude of 7.6 struck Japan on Monday afternoon. This prompted people in coastal areas to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan's western seaboard, sweeping cars and houses into the water Suzu, a coastal town of just over 5,000 households near the quake's epicentre, up to 1,000 houses may have been destroyed, according to its mayor Masuhiro Izumiya. More than 500 people were stranded at Noto's airport which has closed due to cracks in its runway and access road and damage to its terminal building. Scores more have been injured and authorities were battling blazes in several cities on Tuesday and hauling people from collapsed buildings, PTI reported.
