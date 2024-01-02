Delhiites Gulp Down Record 24 Lakh Bottles Of Liquor On New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The national capital witnessed a record sale of 24 lakh bottles of liquor on New Year's Eve, registering an 18% on-year growth against the corresponding date in 2022. It was also the highest single-day sales during December 2023, according to the latest data from the Delhi Excise Department per the data, as many as 24,00,726 (24 lakh) liquor bottles were sold on New Year's Eve i.e December 31 against 20,30,664 (20.30 lakh) bottles on December 31, 2022-the highest single-day sales figure for that month Read | India's most-wanted terrorist Masood Azhar dead? Here's the reality of the viral videoThe national capital recorded the second highest single-day sale on Christmas Eve i.e December 24 when the Delhiites gulped down nearly 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles of liquor against 14,69,357 (14.69 lakh) on the same day in 2022 Read | Amit Shah chairs high-level J&K security review meet; Poonch attack in focusAccording to the excise department officials, the sale of liquor in the national capital has been steadily going up this year. In December 2023, 4,97,80,240 (4.97 crore) bottles were sold from 635 vends against 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) liquor bottles were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops. Nearly 10 lakh liquor bottles were sold every day in December 2023 Read | Govt lets female employees nominate children instead of husband for pensionThe data also showed that 17,79,379 (17.79 lakh) liquor bottles were sold on December 30, 2023, against 14,66,353 on the same day in 2022 2023, the lowest sales were recorded on December 5 when 12,84,222 (12.84 lakh) bottles were sold against 13,81,531 (13.81 lakh) on the same day in 2022. The lowest sales in 2022 were recorded on December 4, with 9.03 lakh bottles.

MENAFN02012024007365015876ID1107677603