Delhi News: CM Arvind Kejriwal Approves Proposal To Set Up Industrial Hub At Rani Khera

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved the proposal to set up an eco-friendly industrial hub at Rani Khera in northwest Delhi, said an official release to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), \"At the beginning of the new year, the Kejriwal government had taken a remarkable step to create new employment opportunities within Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal gave his assent to the proposal of planning to create an industrial hub on 147 acres of land at Rani Khera on Tuesday.\"As per the release, the land for the industrial hub is being acquired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).\"This industrial hub will be entirely eco-friendly. Service industries like Information Technology (IT), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), and research will be established here. It is expected that there will be several clusters where multilevel buildings will be constructed,\" said the release.\"The government will provide land at concessional rates for setting up industries, and upon its development, this place could provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people. After receiving approval from the Chief Minister, the file has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor,\" it added responsibility for developing the new industrial hub in Rani Khera has been entrusted to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) by the Delhi government, it said government says that all modern amenities will be made available in this industrial hub. During its development, attention will be paid to all fundamental aspects. Both people from Delhi and outside will be able to acquire land at concessional rates for setting up industries here it will be an entirely environment-friendly industrial centre, land allocation will prioritize industries that do not cause any pollution. Therefore, this place will promote industries largely associated with the service sector.\"The aim of developing the industrial hub is to promote business and transform Delhi into a manufacturing centre. Industries to be set up in the industrial hub will have to strictly adhere to pollution standards. Its development will be done in two phases,\" read the release.\"A smart integrated IT park will be developed here, comprising several building blocks that will be entirely pollution-free. Industries such as IT, ITES, media, biotechnology, research, and innovation hubs will be established here. CM Arvind Kejriwal has emphasized completing the development of the industrial hub within the set time frame, directing the departments concerned to take necessary measures,\" it said, the Kejriwal government is making various efforts to boost employment in Delhi, aiming to provide good jobs easily accessible to the people living in Delhi. As part of these efforts, this industrial hub will be developed in Rani Khera to develop an industrial hub in Rani Khera have been going on for several years. There were many obstacles in this work, but now all obstacles have been removed this, CM Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal to acquire 147 acres of land from the DDA. The file has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor. Upon receiving approval from the LG, further action will commence government aims to start the development work of the industrial hub as soon as possible to create new employment opportunities.



