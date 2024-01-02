Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Hindu Petitioners File Application In Supreme Court To Clean 'Wazukhana' Area

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Hindu petitioners seeking direction from the district magistrate of Varanasi for cleaning the entire area of 'wazukhana' or ablution pond of Gyanvapi mosque, have filed an application to this end, reported news agency ANI to the Hindu petitioners, the 'wazukhana' of Gyanvapi mosque is the place where the alleged 'Shivling' was found and is the reservoir where devotees perform ablutions before offering namaz the application, the petitioners said fish in the water tank died between December 12 and 25, 2023, and due to the same, there is a putrid smell emitting from the tank READ: Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC rejects Masjid Committee's challenge\"Since there exists Shivlingam which is sacred to Hindus and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc., and must be in clean condition, is currently in the midst of dead fishes which is hurtful to the sentiments of the devotees of Lord Shiva,\" the application stated application was filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain is further submitted that the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid which manages the mosque in the Gyanvapi complex is responsible for the condition of fish.\"In case, the fish would have been transferred as requested by District Magistrate, Varanasi the present unfortunate situation would have not occurred,\" the application said while seeking direction to clean 'wazukhana'.The area of 'wazukhana' was sealed in 2022 on a Supreme Court order after the discovery of what was said to be a 'Shivling'.On May 16, 2022, during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, a structure -- claimed to be a \"Shivling\" by the Hindu side and a \"fountain\" by the Muslim side -- was found in the mosque premises 'Wazu' area of the Gyanvapi mosque is the centre of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute between Hindus and Muslim parties in the case. The Hindu parties claim that 'Shivling' has been found in that spot. However, the Muslim side disputed the same and said that it was only a water fountain agency inputs.

