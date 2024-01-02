               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

More Flying Rights For All, But India Has A Different Idea In Mind


1/2/2024 2:01:30 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India is keen to grant airlines more flying rights for so-called point-to-point traffic, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, as the country pursues its ambition to build its own aviation hubs.

MENAFN02012024007365015876ID1107677593

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search