Strategic Meetings Of Karnataka BJP MLA S.T Somashekhar Spark Speculation Amidst Lok Sabha Elections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The recent meeting between S.T. Somashekhar and D.K. Shivakumar has set the political circles abuzz with rumours and conjectures. The speculation is rife that Somashekhar might extend his support to the Congress in the forthcoming elections.

Despite the announcement of former Union minister DV Sadanand Gowda's retirement from electoral politics, ST Somashekhar has been persistent in advocating for Gowda's candidature as the BJP representative from the Bengaluru North constituency. However, sources suggest that if the BJP fields another candidate, former national general secretary CT Ravi, the likelihood of Somashekhar supporting the Congress candidate increases.



It has been reported that ST Somashekhar is actively lobbying for his son, Nishant, to be chosen as the candidate for the upcoming elections. If his son fails to secure the BJP ticket, Somashekhar has allegedly decided to throw his support behind the Congress candidate.

Sources reveal that Somashekhar has already dispatched his supporters to work in favour of the Congress in the Yeshwantpur assembly constituency, which falls under the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency.



When questioned about his frequent visits to Congress leaders, Somashekhar downplayed the significance of his meetings. He explained that some BJP leaders conduct night-time meetings with Shivakumar for specific constituency-related matters. While he acknowledged his visits, he emphasised that he does not operate in the shadows and highlighted the unnoticed visits of other BJP leaders.

Somashekhar's meetings with Congress leaders, including the dinner party with MLC H Vishwanath after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Belgavi, have sparked controversy within the BJP. State President B.S. Vijayendra has deemed the matter serious and called for an explanation from Somashekhar and former minister Shivaram Hebbar.