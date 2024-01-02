Mohanlal's "Neru" Creates Box Office Storm On New Year's Day With Record Collections; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie Neru starring Mohanlal is performing well at the box office. As per official reports, the movie had crossed Rs 60 crore globally. The movie was released on December 21, 2023 and is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Meanwhile, on January 1, the movie made a profit at the box office with a collection of Rs 2.50 crore. The movie has earned Rs 3.1 crore on December 31. As per trade analysts, the direct collection from Kochi multiplexes till Sunday is Rs 1.50 crore. Films of leading stars often take a huge leap in Kochi. However, the movie is also attracting attention in Thiruvananthapuram multiplexes.



The drama reaches a riveting finale within a Kerala courtroom, promising exciting and intense courtroom sequences that continue into the night, thanks to an unforeseen turn of events.

The film stars Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan, while Priyamani, Siddique, Santhi, Jagadish, and Sreedhanya played supporting roles. The music was composed by Vishnu Shyam.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The movie is directed by Jose Pellissery. Vaaliban will premiere in theatres all across the world on January 25, 2024.

