'Koffee With Karan 8': Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao To Conclude The Show, Ex-Couple Return On-Screen After Ten Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since its inaugural episode, Karan Johar's renowned chat program 'Koffee with Karan 8' has been in the news. So far, several couples have been on the show and responded appropriately to Karan's questions along with fun games. The latest news is that Aamir Khan will appear on the final episode of 'Koffee with Karan 8' along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao.



Aamir and Kiran first appeared ten years ago in the show's season 4 and will be returning to the show for the second time. However, they were not divorced at the time and this will be the first time that a divorced couple will appear on 'Koffee with Karan'.

About Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir and Kiran were one of Bollywood's most popular couples and everyone was taken aback by the news of his divorce in 2021. Even after their divorce, they are frequently seen together for the sake of their children. In 2005, Aamir and Kiran married, and in 2011, they had their son Azad born through surrogacy.



Professional front

Aamir and Kiran have collaborated on an upcoming film titled 'Laapta Ladies'. Kiran is the director and producer of the film, while Aamir is the producer.

