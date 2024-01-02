Join The Pack: Great Wolf Lodge And Wolf Conservation Center Team Up For Wolves

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH SALEM, NEW YORK, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) is excited to announce a renewed partnership with Great Wolf Lodge, the largest family of indoor water park resorts in North America. This collaboration aims to raise awareness and funds for wolf conservation efforts across the country.From January 5th to January 31st, 2024, Great Wolf Lodge will be offering up to 40% off room rates with the special promo code: WOLFWCC . For every booking made within this period for stays up until May 23rd, 2024, Great Wolf Lodge has pledged to donate $10 to the Wolf Conservation Center. This unique initiative combines the joy of family vacations with the critical mission of supporting wolf population conservation."The partnership between the Wolf Conservation Center and Great Wolf Lodge represents a shared commitment to wildlife and its preservation," said Caleb Alexander, Media and Communications Manager at the Wolf Conservation Center. "This collaboration is more than just a promotional effort; it's an opportunity to educate and inspire action for wolf conservation. Every booking made is a step towards supporting this keystone species and their ecosystems."The Wolf Conservation Center, renowned for its work in wolf education and advocacy, continues to be a leader in wolf conservation, research, and public awareness. The funds raised through this partnership will directly support the WCC's ongoing efforts in these areas, making a tangible difference in the lives of wolves both in captivity and the wild.Great Wolf Lodge, with its commitment to family fun and environmental stewardship, is proud to support the Wolf Conservation Center's mission. This partnership is an example of how businesses and conservation organizations can work together to make a positive impact on the environment and wildlife.Guests interested in supporting wolf conservation while enjoying a discounted stay at Great Wolf Lodge can use the promo code WOLFWCC when booking their reservations online. This is an invitation for families to become part of a larger pack dedicated to making a difference in the world of wildlife conservation.For more details on the offer and to book your stay, please visit the special landing page for this promotion.About the Wolf Conservation Center:The Wolf Conservation Center is a non-profit environmental education organization dedicated to the preservation of wolves and their habitats through education, advocacy, and species recovery. Based in New York, the WCC is active across North America in efforts to protect and promote the welfare of all wolf species.About Great Wolf Lodge:Great Wolf Lodge is North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts, offering a unique guest experience with its water parks, attractions, and entertainment for the whole family. Committed to creating family traditions, one family at a time, Great Wolf Lodge is also dedicated to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.For further information, please contact:Caleb AlexanderMedia and Communications ManagerThe Wolf Conservation Center...

