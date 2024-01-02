Bigg Boss 17: Varun Dhawan Goes Gaga Over 'Chintu' Samarth Jurel's Dance Moves

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Varun Dhawan has joined the ranks of other celebrities who have expressed an interest in the 'Bigg Boss 17' candidates. The 'Student of the Year' star posted a video to his Instagram account, praising his dancing and positive attitude. The footage is from the 'Bigg Boss 17' house's New Year's Eve event.

Chintu's enthusiastic performance impressed me. Impressed by Chintu's energetic performance, Varun wrote, "2024 mein Issa hi energy chahiye haha (sic).”

Riteish Deshmukh previously became upset during the expulsion of 'Bigg Boss 17' social media personality Sunny Arya. Ritesh had tweeted, 'Great episode #BiggBoss17 - sobbed a lot and cried...' The 'Housefull 5' actor further stated that he enjoys Tehelka Bhai's game.

Varun Dhawan was most recently seen in Nitesh Tiwari's love drama 'Bawal'. In this film, he was accompanied by Jhanvi Kapoor. Varun will appear in 'VD18' alongside Vamika Gabbi and the online series 'Citadel India' in the near future. Fans are anxiously awaiting the release of Varun's projects.