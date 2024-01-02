Indians Experiencing Prejudice In UK Due To British Media's Focus On 'Cows, Curry And Caste', Reveals Survey

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent survey conducted among British Indians and Hindus residing in the U.K. has revealed eye-catching results showcasing the reality of the morally uptight British media. The results from the survey showcase how the British media has made social life challenging for British Indians and Hindus in the U.K. due to the prejudices formed and initiated by the British media.

INSIGHT UK conducted a nationwide survey on the Indian communities and British Hindus involving 2,061 respondents. The results of the survey reveal that many from the Indian communities and British Hindus are victims of unnecessary and problematic prejudices set forth by the British media. A whopping 91 percent of the survey participants revealed that the British media is not balanced in its reporting on India.

The British media portrays negative prejudices involving the Indian communities and Hindus which has led to preconceived notions in the minds of the British citizens who consume content and news from the British media. 90 percent of the survey participants found that the BBC is the most unreliable while reporting on Hindus. It is biased against Hindus in its report and fails to deliver balanced journalism.

Even the Guardian is not behind the BBC as both media groups have the most number of complaints raised by Hindus over the bias. 81 percent of the survey participants felt that the bias and over-the-top reporting by British media houses has led to a negative image of British Indians. While 59 percent of the participants in the INSIGHT UK survey shared that they had personally witnessed or experienced prejudice due to the reporting by the British media. A collective voice of the survey put forth that the British media leave back its colonial hangover and respect communities and their ethnicity. British media's over-the-top focus on Cows, Curry, and Caste needs to be down away with.