(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For National Alzheimer's Awareness month, talk to us and find out about how we are helping the 59,000 Albertans who are living with dementia and their families.

Edmonton, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A diagnosis of dementia is not easy. During National Alzheimer's Awareness Month in January, the ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF ALBERTA AND NORTHWEST TERRITORIES connects people living with dementia and their care partners with free support, knowledge, and a sense of community so they don't have to face the journey alone. With more than half a million Canadians living with dementia today, a number expected to reach 1.7 million by 2050, the Alzheimer Society is continuing to offer support to people living with dementia to meet their needs early in and throughout their journey.

“When you reach out to one of our 7 locations throughout Alberta and NWT, you gain access to free dementia-friendly expertise and resources to help you feel understood and supported,” says President and CEO, Dr. George Andrews.

At any point in your experience living with dementia or caring for a person with dementia, the Alzheimer Society is your first place to turn – and the Society's First Link® program offers services and information to people living with dementia and their care partners. First Link includes information about risk reduction, living well with dementia, the latest research and advocacy efforts, and referrals to programs to help you manage the challenges that dementia can present.

Connecting with the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories means gaining access to information sessions that will help you navigate the road ahead, help you make clearer decisions and live a fuller life, either as a person living with dementia or caring for someone with a dementia diagnosis. We offer an early intervention program that connects people living with dementia and their care partners to us and provides resources that can help you plan for the future. We offer hybrid support groups where we exchange practical coping strategies, and we also offer a free learning series tailored towards family members caring for a person living with dementia to help them better understand and prepare for cognitive and behavioural changes that may arise during the caregiving journey.

Learn more at or call toll-free 1-866-950-5465.

Attachment

Alzheimer Society - Alberta Press Release and Fact Sheet

CONTACT: Carrie Candy Alzheimer Society of Alberta and NWT 780-953-8825 ...