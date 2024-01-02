Hry Spends Rs 126Cr To Tackle Legacy Waste In Gurugram & Faridabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 2 (IANS) The Haryana government has handed over contracts worth Rs 126 crore for processing an additional 15 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at Bandhwari in Gurugram, an official said on Tuesday.

Wastes that have been collected and kept for years in a certain place, like barren land, are termed 'legacy waste'.

An action plan has been prepared to achieve the target of cleaning the waste by June this year.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said this while presiding over a meeting on Tuesday in Chandigarh to assess waste disposal progress in Gurugram and Faridabad. He also directed the officials of the Pollution Control Board to take strict action against agencies and officials failing to address waste management at the Bandhwari site.

He emphasised decisive action, including penalties and fines, against those responsible for waste management and disposal tasks in landfills in Gurugram and Faridabad.

"Any delays in processing or disposal will not be tolerated," he warned.

It was apprised in the meeting that Gurugram and Faridabad generate about 1,200 TPD (tonnes per day) and 1,000 TPD of fresh waste, respectively.

Both Municipal Corporation Gurugram and Municipal Corporation, Faridabad conduct regular awareness programmes on waste segregation and monitor daily compliance.

--IANS

str/pgh