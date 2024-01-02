Wild Willies, One Of The Fastest-Growing Brands In Men's Grooming, Expands Portfolio To Include Dual-Action Technology Soap Bar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Offering consumers an even more expansive array of grooming products for the hardworking man that wants to take care of himself

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Willies is pleased to announce the launch of their new bar soap, Wild Willies Rugged Clean Body Bar, as they continue expanding their portfolio to offer more grooming solutions that help men show up at their best every day.

Wild Willies

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to unveil our bar soap to the world – the product is for the man that works hard and is a straight shooter yet believes that getting clean is just as manly as getting dirty," states Steve Capitani, President of Wild Willies. "The launch of the soap is also another example of our company's continued ambitions to provide men with high-quality simple solutions they can use every day. We are launching our new soap in a big way, and you will see more of our new campaign "Wash away the sweat, not the man" across social channels, concluded Capitani.

Wild Willies' Rugged Clean Body Bar provides Dual-Action Technology that washes away sweat and provides odor protection even after the dirtiest day, so men can get the ultimate clean they expect. This bar soap is formulated with shea butter and coconut oil to help replenish natural oils and leave the skin feeling hydrated.

The soap is currently available in four unique scents:

- Coastal Drift: Cedar leaf and eucalyptus scent, with

detoxing benefits

- Sunrise Ridge: Citric scent, with exfoliating benefits

- River Mist: Eucalyptus and mint scent

- Aspen Trail:

Cedarwood and rock mess scent

You can purchase a single bar or a 3-pack of Wild Willies' Rugged Clean Body Bar on the company's website ( ) or on Amazon.

About Wild Willies

As one of the fastest-growing brands in men's grooming, Wild Willies' high-quality products instill confidence in their growing customer base by promoting men's health & grooming through improved in-shower regimen, moisturizing, hair thickness, and growth products, and featured styling tools. Wild Willies' naturally sourced and American-made products are direct to consumer (Wild-Willies ) and through blue-chip brick-and-mortar and online retailers, including Wal-Mart, CVS, Amazon, H-E-B, Meijer, Albertsons-Safeway and other fine retailers throughout North America.

Contact:

Taylor Foxman

MacArthur Companies

609.432.2237

taylor@macarthurfund. com

SOURCE Wild Willies