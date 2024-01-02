IQM Announces New CEO Appointment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM Corporation, a leading verticalized data and media buying platform announced the appointment of its Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Kris Qiu, to the role of Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2024. Bhargav Patel, who led the company for the past nine and half years will be joining the board as a non-executive chairman.

As Chief Operating Officer, Qiu has played a pivotal role in the strategic direction, operational excellence and product development for the company and its growth in the political space. His experience and vision will be invaluable as the company enters additional specialty and highly regulated verticals including healthcare, automotive and gaming.



"Kris is the right leader for IQM, said Bhargav Patel, Co-Founder and outgoing CEO of IQM, and I am confident his experience, vision and quest for operational excellence will continue to drive IQM's growth and success in new and highly regulated verticals."



"I am excited to continue to build great products that drive results for our clients and continue to scale the organization with our smart, talented and dedicated teams," said Kris Qiu.

Qiu.

About Kris Qiu

Kris Qiu co-founded IQM in 2014 to build the Company's financial and operational infrastructure, spearhead strategic growth and manage the sales team. Prior to IQM, Kris worked in private equity and investment banking and has significant experience with startups and companies in technology, media, and telecommunications. Kris received his B.S. in Finance from Baruch College and A.S, Business Administration and Management from La Guardia Community College.

About IQM:

IQM is a global media buying platform that empowers advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions. Our platform allows advertisers to construct precise audience segments that align seamlessly with their desired target audience base, using their own data, top-tier third-party data sources, and IQM's proprietary AI-driven audience intelligence engine.

This leads to more accurate forecasting, budgeting and targeting, as well as delivering campaigns that perform better across screens and formats. For more information, visit com

