Nurit Petri Selected New Chairman of LAC-REIA Gold Members

- - Lloyd Segal, President, LAC-REIALOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nurit PetriGold Membership ChairmanLloyd Segal is very proud to announce that Nurit Petri has been selected as the new leader of the Gold Membership of the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA). As the new Gold chairman, Nurit will be busy restructuring the gold membership to include regular meetings, special private events, workshops, distribution of new deals, and free attendance at workshops and seminars.Nurit Petri was born in Ashkelon, Israel and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She was married for 10 years, and then as a widow, Nurit raised three wonderful kids as a single mom. As a real estate investor, Nurit has owned and managed over 70 properties, including single family residences, multi-family buildings, and commercial properties. Plus, she's been involved in several ground-up construction projects and countless rehab projects. For 8 years Nurit owned and managed“The Malibu Inn Restaurant & Music Hall” in Malibu, and“The Vault 350,” a 30,000 sq. music venue in Long Beach. In addition to all of her other activities, Nurit is a licensed real estate broker with over 36 years of experience, and received awards as a top-performing Realtor. Currently she works with Pellego Inc., a Brokerage based in the San Fernando Valley, where she specializes in helping investors find, buy, and sell real estate. She has extensive knowledge and experience in the Los Angeles County market and surrounding areas. In her free time (at least what's left of it), Nurit enjoys bike riding, hiking, and going to the beach with her kids.Gold Members are encouraged to reach out to Nurit with comments and suggestions at either 818-324-3707 or ....

